Central Coast Gifford Fire now largest blaze burning in California

August 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The fast moving Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties swelled to 23,588 acres on Saturday morning making it the largest blaze currently burning in California.

The fire is spreading rapidly through dry vegetation in rugged terrain. Firefighters are facing temperatures in the mid 90s with wind gusts of up to 20 mph this weekend.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria. Because of the fires, Highway 166 is closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...