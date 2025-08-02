Over 1,400 households without power in northern San Luis Obispo County
August 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,400 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning.
Shortly before noon, power went out for 1,466 PG&E customers from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Workers are examining the electric system in the area as they work to identify the issue. PG&E has not yet estimated when the electricity will be restored.
