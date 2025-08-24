Fire destroys barn in Creston
August 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a barn in Creston on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a barn on fire at 3255 Ryan Road in Creston. Firefighters arrived to find a barn, golf cart and vegetation on fire.
Crews stopped the fire at about a quarter of an acre. The blaze destroyed the barn.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
