Gifford Fire burns 104,590 acres with 21% containment

August 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters increased containment of the Gifford Fire to 21% with significant progress made in the south end of the fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The blaze has scorched 104,590 acres.

“Hot and dry conditions will continue across the area through early next week,” according to InciWeb. “With typical diurnal winds anticipated, elevated fire weather conditions can be expected into early next week.”

The fire is currently threatening 2,912 structures. There are 3,685 firefighters battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Hi Mountain Road at Lopez Drive

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road has been restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...