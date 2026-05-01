Shooting results in brief lockdown of Lompoc High School

May 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A shooting on Thursday resulted in the brief lockdown of Lompoc High School.

Prior to 2 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots in the area of the 600 block of West College Avenue. Thus far, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the shooting, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers arrived in the area and secured the scene. Authorities placed Lompoc High School on lockdown because of its close proximity to the shooting. A few minutes later, officers determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff, and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information related to the shooting contact the Lompoc Police Department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...