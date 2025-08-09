Burglar arrested after standoff in Santa Maria

August 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old alleged burglar following a standoff on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person on Silverado Avenue. Officers arrived and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description entering a home on Muirfield Court.

The 23-year-old Santa Maria resident was allegedly attempting to burglarize the unoccupied home.

Officers contained the scene and attempted to talk the suspect out of the home. The suspect refused to cooperate.

After more than three hours, officers entered the home, found the suspect hiding, and safely took him into custody. Officers booked the suspect into the Santa Barbara County Jail for burglary, trespassing, and theft-related charges.

