SLO County unemployment rate continues falling

May 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in March to 4.1%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. During the same time, unemployment rates in California and the United States also declined.

The county unemployment rate fell from 4.6% in January, to 4.4% in February, to 4.1 in March.

During March, job gains were seen in the state and local government sector which gained 200 jobs and in the leisure and hospitality sector which garnered 200 jobs.

There were no reported job losses in any sectors in March.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked eighth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 4.3% and the state’s 5.2% rate.

In California, San Mateo County at 3.5% has the lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 17%.

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