Santa Barbara County deputies find 38 victims tied to fraud scheme

August 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have identified 33 additional victims tied to a fraud scheme by a man who claimed to be a senior executive with BMW.

Detectives arrested 64-year-old Jonathan Tudor of West Hollywood on July 29 after learning he had posed as a luxury car executive and scammed four victims out of thousands of dollars with false promises of discounted high-end vehicles. Investigators then asked for additional victims to come forward.

In addition to the fraudulent luxury vehicle sales scheme, detectives have also uncovered a separate investment fraud tied to Tudor. Victims reported that he promoted vague investment opportunities, promising double returns.

While Tudor occasionally paid out smaller investments, likely using funds from new victims, he failed to deliver on larger amounts, leaving investors with substantial financial losses.

Tudor remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud involving Jonathan Tudor to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150.

