Paddleboarder attacks surfer in Morro Bay, charged with attempted murder

August 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During an altercation over a wave, a male paddleboarder allegedly attacked a female surfer in the waters off Morro Bay on Saturday, according to State Parks. While the surfer is recovering from the assault, the man is charged with attempted murder.

While surfing is a male dominated sport, on Saturday morning four women decided to go surfing in Morro Bay. However, the swell wasn’t up with only small two-foot waves.

According to surfer etiquette, you don’t cut someone off. In this case, the female surfer was far in front of 59-year-old Andy Gustafson when he ran her over, screamed at her, beat her with his paddle, jumped on her board, grabbed her by the hair, and shoved her under water, another surfer said.

Officers booked Gustafson in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery. He remains in jail with his bail set at $500,000.

