Distinctive footwear led to arrest of Carpinteria cannabis farm burglar

August 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies recently tracked down a Carpinteria cannabis farm burglar based on his distinctive footwear. Deputies arrested 58-year-old David Stephens, the owner of bright orange wrestling shoes, on Monday.

On July 21, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a cannabis farm in the 5800-block of Via Real. During the break-in, the suspect stole grow lighting, a generator, approximately 30 pounds of cannabis, and a utility terrain vehicle.

Surveillance video showing the suspect wearing bright orange wrestling shoes. When investigators shared the images with patrol deputies, they recognized the man from prior contacts as David Stephens of Carpinteria.

On Aug. 25, detectives located and arrested Stephens in the 3900-block of State Street. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of burglary tools and a bicycle reported stolen out of Isla Vista.

Stephens was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools. His bail is set at $502,500.

Deputies believe most of the property stolen from the cannabis farm was destroyed. The utility terrain vehicle was not recovered. The stolen bicycle was returned to the owner.

