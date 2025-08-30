Santa Maria police searching for shooting suspect
August 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers are searching for a man who allegedly shot a woman on Friday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East El Camino. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers suspected the suspect was hiding in a nearby residence. For several hours, officers attempted to get the suspect to exit the residence.
Officers then entered the residence, but the suspect was not inside.
Investigators identified Severiano Leon Flores, 36, as the suspected shooter. Flores is currently wanted on outstanding warrants and is considered potentially armed.
Officers ask anyone who sees Flores or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.
