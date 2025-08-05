Stacy Korsgaden announces campaign for California Insurance Commissioner

August 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Businesswoman, licensed insurance professional, and Grover Beach resident Stacy Korsgaden has announced her campaign for California Insurance Commissioner, vowing to bring reform to a failed system that is causing chaos across the state.

“California’s insurance market is broken and working families are paying the price,” Korsgaden said. “Policies are being canceled, costs are skyrocketing, and options are shrinking. It’s time for new leadership that puts people before politics.”

This is not Korsgaden’s first campaign, in the past she ran for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and the Grover Beach mayoral seat.

Korsgaden, a Republican, wants to restore stability, affordability, and access to insurance coverage.

“Decades of one-party control and failed Democratic policies have created a crisis,” Korsgaden said. “I’ll bring common sense, real-world experience, and a commitment to fixing what’s broken.”

Korsgaden earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal Poly, and a certificate in professional financial planning from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She says her personal story – losing her father in a car accident and seeing firsthand the life-changing impact of insurance – fuels her passion for reform.

For more information, visit Korsgaden’s campaign website.

