Teen shot, seriously injured in Lompoc

August 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A gunman shot and seriously injured a Lompoc teenager late Tuesday evening, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male lying in the roadway.

He was suffering from a single gunshot wound. Responders transported the teen to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

