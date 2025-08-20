Teen shot, seriously injured in Lompoc
August 20, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A gunman shot and seriously injured a Lompoc teenager late Tuesday evening, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Shortly after 11 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male lying in the roadway.
He was suffering from a single gunshot wound. Responders transported the teen to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.
