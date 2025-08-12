Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in San Luis Obispo
August 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A red SUV crashed into an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the red SUV struck a silver sedan at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Royal Way. The red SUV then veered into a nearby apartment complex.
The apartment was occupied, but no one inside was injured. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.
Officers do not suspect DUI was a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines