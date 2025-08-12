Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in San Luis Obispo

August 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A red SUV crashed into an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the red SUV struck a silver sedan at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Royal Way. The red SUV then veered into a nearby apartment complex.

The apartment was occupied, but no one inside was injured. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Officers do not suspect DUI was a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

