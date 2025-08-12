Motorcyclist killed in crash in Santa Ynes

August 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle crash in Santa Ynez on Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a motorcycle crash on Canada Este Road. CHP officers, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office deputies and American Medical Response personnel responded to the crash.

Officers determined a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling northbound, left the west road edge before colliding into a tree. The rider sustained fatal injuries.

The name of the deceased rider is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking with additional information about this incident to contact the CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

