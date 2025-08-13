Crews start back fires to stop Gifford Fire

August 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed four structures, scorched 125,272 acres and injured 10 people, according to a Tuesday evening update. The blaze is currently 37% contained.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews began back-fire operations in the Garcia Wilderness area. This strategy is aimed at removing dense vegetation ahead of the main fire to deprive it of fuel and help keep it contained within the Garcia Wilderness.

The operation is expected to finish by mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Smoke plumes were visible from many parts of the county.

Elsewhere, crews are currently in mop-up and patrol status.

The fire is currently threatening 821 structures. There are 4,956 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Rd closed from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

Santa Margarita Lake Road is closed

Parkhill Road closed from River Road to Pozo Road

River Road closed from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

Avenales Ranch Road closed from Pozo Road to the south end

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area vehicles can use to turnaround)

Lopez Drive at Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road East of School Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Road is restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...