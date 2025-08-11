Gifford Fire scorches 119,214 acres, threatening five SLO County communities

August 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed two structures, scorched 119,214 acres and injured 10 people, according to a Monday morning update. The blaze is moving towards the communities of Pozo, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and Santa Margarita.

The blaze is currently 33% contained.

Overnight, the fire continued burning in the Garcia Wilderness while closing in on the Hausna Valley and the Machesna Mountain Wilderness. Federal environmental laws do not permit firefighters to move mechanical equipment into wilderness areas.

On Sunday night, “the fire was active in the backcountry north of Caldwell Trout Creek,” according to the morning update. “The fire also crossed containment lines in the northeast, south of the Machesna Wilderness.”

Crews plan to focus today on reinforcing lines along Avenales Ranch Road, the Salinas River bed, Hi Mountain Road, Caldwell Trout Creek, and the Huasna River. If the fire spreads through the Garcia Wilderness, firefighters are considering starting backfires to stop the forward spread.

The bulk of firefighters have moved their camps to Santa Margarita creating traffic jams in the small community.

The fire is currently threatening 2,922 structures. There are 4,396 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Gifford Fire officials are hosting a community meeting in San Luis Obispo at the Veteran’s Hall on 801 Grand Avenue from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday to provide information on the fire and to answer questions. Watch online on YouTube and Facebook.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Lopez Drive at Grieb Ranch Way

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area vehicles can use to turnaround)

Lopez Drive at Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road is restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

