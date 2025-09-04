Paso Robles woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder

September 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 56-year-old Paso Robles woman charged with attempted murder, arson, vandalism and violating a restraining order pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Wednesday.

Ryan Brink filed for divorce against Dana Valentine-Brink on June 4. Since then, deputies have arrested Valentine-Brink three times.

On June 26, deputies arrested Valentine-Brink for trespassing and refusing to leave a property. Brink then filed for a domestic violence restraining order, which a judge granted.

On July 23, officers arrested Valentine-Brink for drunk driving.

On Aug. 5, Valentine-Brink allegedly set fire to her estranged husband’s home at 2554 Pinto Lane in Heritage Ranch, with him inside. The fire burned about 25% of the home, a Porsche, Honda, Chevrolet truck and a recreational vehicle.

She remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

