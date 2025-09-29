Front Page  »  

Cal Poly’s rules and costs for Charlie Kirk memorial

September 29, 2025

Charlie Kirk

By KAREN VELIE

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, supporters in San Luis Obispo County planned to hold a memorial at one of the public areas at Cal Poly. A request the administration appeared to support before throwing in mutiple roadblocks and a large bill.

A lone gunman shot and killed Kirk on Sept. 10. The next day, local Turning Point USA leaders reached out to Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong with plans to hold a memorial on campus.

Armstrong’s office voiced support before administrators began appearing to obstruct plans to have a memorial in an outdoor area shortly after Kirk’s death.

In the past, campus administrators have permitted pro-Palestinian members of the community to gather in public places at no cost. Rules for public gatherings at Cal Poly include no identity-concealing masks and time and place restrictions.

But in regards to the planned Kirk memorial, campus administrators wanted it held in a classroom or inside the Performing Arts Center at a cost of $5,000, with no availability until Sept. 29, according to several attendees at a meeting with promoters and campus staff. Administrators voiced safety concerns regarding anti-Kirk protestors.

The Kirk vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly, said Nina Spinello, president of Turning Point’s SLO County Activism Hub. More than 3,000 attendees are expected.

No Palestinian group has been given the PAC for free. $5,000 is a reasonable rental fee for an event like this. Much ado about nothing.


2

Just tell Cal Poly it’s the BLM or Rainbow people, and then it will be free with all the security you could ask for.


16

How many memorials are on campus for blm? Or the rainbow people you worry about?


2

Did Kirk attend Csl Poly? A memorial for what?


-11

To be fair, maybe the taxpayers or students should not fund anything other than education. In real life, it seems everything is a civil matter and you need to hire a lawyer. Ever try to get the Fish and Wildlife do their job or the County Enforcement or the Regional Water Quality Control Board too? Just see a septic tank dumping into a trout stream and you will learn what these costly agencies will do. Zero is the answer.


0

Maybe the administration knows something we don’t, the students have learned to respond physically rather than intellectually to opposing believes.A sad mentality for state university students.


15

Universities have been a hot spot for political upheaval and protests leading to conflict for centuries. This belief that somehow they are now somehow this new hot spot for violence and conflict is absurd. What is new is a growing hatred of academia by MAGA.


-12

Charge 5000 for free speech, as opposed to allowing free speech in and outdoor setting and hiring security personnel to put leftist rioters in handcuffs. Got it.


8

The assassin’s veto


-14

One should note that Poly has a newly minted Senior Assistant Vice Associate President of Public Safety (or some other nonsense bureaucratic title), as well as a new Provost. Interesting that these types of restrictions show up right after both have just taken power. No cost associated with free speech for pro-palestinian protestors, but high costs for those wanting to attend a memorial for Charlie Kirk. If they didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.


18
