Cal Poly’s rules and costs for Charlie Kirk memorial

September 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, supporters in San Luis Obispo County planned to hold a memorial at one of the public areas at Cal Poly. A request the administration appeared to support before throwing in mutiple roadblocks and a large bill.

A lone gunman shot and killed Kirk on Sept. 10. The next day, local Turning Point USA leaders reached out to Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong with plans to hold a memorial on campus.

Armstrong’s office voiced support before administrators began appearing to obstruct plans to have a memorial in an outdoor area shortly after Kirk’s death.

In the past, campus administrators have permitted pro-Palestinian members of the community to gather in public places at no cost. Rules for public gatherings at Cal Poly include no identity-concealing masks and time and place restrictions.

But in regards to the planned Kirk memorial, campus administrators wanted it held in a classroom or inside the Performing Arts Center at a cost of $5,000, with no availability until Sept. 29, according to several attendees at a meeting with promoters and campus staff. Administrators voiced safety concerns regarding anti-Kirk protestors.

The Kirk vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly, said Nina Spinello, president of Turning Point’s SLO County Activism Hub. More than 3,000 attendees are expected.

