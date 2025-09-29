Santa Maria man arrested after shots fired in rural SLO

September 29, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man who is suspected of firing gunshots in rural San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:22 a.m., a person reported hearing shots near the 400 block of Indian Knob Road between San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach. Deputies arrived at the scene and quickly located a vehicle matching the description they received, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver did not comply with deputies’ commands. Ultimately, though, deputies managed to detain him.

Deputies found a firearm inside the vehicle. They also recovered spent shell casings at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as Miguel Andy Martinez, 24. Deputies arrested Martinez and booked him in SLO County Jail on charges of resisting or delaying a peace officer, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

No one suffered injuries during the incident. The case remains under investigation.

Martinez currently remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.

