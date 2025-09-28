Motorcyclist killed in Atascadero crash

September 28, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a crash on El Camino Real in Atascadero that also injured four other people.

The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle in the 8300 block of El Camino Real at about 7:25 p.m. The rider died at the scene, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Four people inside the car sustained non-life threatening injuries. Responders transported the injured parties to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Officers closed El Camino Real around the area of the crash as investigators processed the scene. Police later reopened the roadway.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

