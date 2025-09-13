Morro Bay implementing paid parking at one lot

September 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The City of Morro Bay plans to charge people to park their vehicles at the boat launching parking lot located on the south end of the Embarcadero.

Since 2009, the Morro Bay Harbor Department has charged $10 a day to park boat trailers while regular vehicles were free. The plan is to charge $5 for regular vehicles and $10 for boat trailers.

Before the parking fees are implemented, the city needs to install signage and purchase a new paid parking machine.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...