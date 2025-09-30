Man abandons plan to run for SLO County supervisor

September 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After announcing several weeks ago he planned to run for San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor, Tyler Brewer announced he is abandoning his plan. While he created a campaign website, he did not file papers required to run.

Brewer announced he is planning to move out of district 4.

Brewer is the owner of Family Paralegal Associates and founder of Piper’s Fund dog rescue. He changed his registration to unknown on June 2.

Two candidates remain in the race: incumbent Jimmy Paulding and local businessman, pilot and attorney Adam Verdin.

District 4 – which includes Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Oceano – has 1,270 more Republicans than Democrats.

Paulding won his District 4 seat in 2024. His focuses include public safety, water security, climate resilience, housing and senior healthcare. He is registered Democratic.

Verdin is focused on keeping our communities safe, prosperous, and affordable. Verdin is a registered Republican.

