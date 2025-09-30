Front Page  »  

Man abandons plan to run for SLO County supervisor

September 30, 2025

Tyler Brewer

By KAREN VELIE

After announcing several weeks ago he planned to run for San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor, Tyler Brewer announced he is abandoning his plan. While he created a campaign website, he did not file papers required to run.

Brewer announced he is planning to move out of district 4.

Brewer is the owner of Family Paralegal Associates and founder of Piper’s Fund dog rescue. He changed his registration to unknown on June 2.

Two candidates remain in the race: incumbent  Jimmy Paulding and local businessman, pilot and attorney Adam Verdin.

District 4 – which includes Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Oceano – has 1,270 more Republicans than Democrats.

Paulding won his District 4 seat in 2024. His focuses include public safety, water security, climate resilience, housing and senior healthcare. He is registered Democratic.

Verdin is focused on keeping our communities safe, prosperous, and affordable. Verdin is a registered Republican.

 


Jimmy Hill Gibson Paulding.


Hopefully Adam Verdin wins and Jimmy is down the road !


Since he has lived in New Cuyama for a while I have been scratching my head as to how he could legally run for office in a different county. Now we know, apparently he never had the intention to run from the lack of paperwork. Guess he was just looking to get his name in the news to promote his business and it worked.


While he could still live in SLO county, and have a PO Box in Cuyama. Technically, his residence would be SLO county.


Good bye, Jimmy. You were less than useless.


