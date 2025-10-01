Officers identify Paso Robles motorcyclist killed in crash
September 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Atascadero officers identified the motorcyclist killed Saturday evening in a crash on El Camino Real in Atascadero as 24-year-old Alexander Chavez Villa of Paso Robles.
Villa collided with a vehicle in the 8300 block of El Camino Real at about 7:25 p.m. Villa died at the scene.
Four people inside the car sustained non-life threatening injuries. Responders transported the injured parties to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
