Officers bust two street racers in Santa Maria

September 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers busted two drivers street racing during peak traffic on Betteravia Road on Sunday.

Casting is closed for a “Fast and Furious audition,” an officer posted on Facebook. The drivers were cited and their cars were towed.

Both cars will be impounded for 30 days.

“Street racing belongs on the big screen, not Santa Maria streets—so keep it safe and drama-free out there,” police said.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...