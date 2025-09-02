Officers bust two street racers in Santa Maria
September 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers busted two drivers street racing during peak traffic on Betteravia Road on Sunday.
Casting is closed for a “Fast and Furious audition,” an officer posted on Facebook. The drivers were cited and their cars were towed.
Both cars will be impounded for 30 days.
“Street racing belongs on the big screen, not Santa Maria streets—so keep it safe and drama-free out there,” police said.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines