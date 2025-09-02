Man shoots victim in Paso Robles, charged with attempted murder

September 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested a 27-year-old Paso Robles man on Monday morning for attempted murder. The man is suspected of shooting a victim on Saturday.

Near midnight on Saturday evening, Noe Tapia-Sandoval allegedly shot a person on 34th Street near Spring Street. The victim arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a single, gunshot wound a few hours later.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators located a single 9mm casing and immediately began pursuing leads. Investigators later identified Tapia-Sandoval as the shooter.

Early Monday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team

executed search warrants at two locations connected to the investigation. Tapia-Sandoval was arrested in the 700 block of 30th Street, where investigators also recovered an unregistered AR-15-style rifle.

The handgun suspected in the crime was not located. Detectives have determined the shooting was the result of a dispute.

Tapia-Sandoval is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information about the incident to call (805) 237-6464.

