What we know about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson

September 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The 22-year-old suspect in the political assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was registered to vote with no political affiliation and had not voted in the past two elections. Tyler Robinson was arrested on Thursday evening.

He allegedly engraved antifascist messages on the ammunition he used such as, “Hey fascist! Catch!” He had recently become more political while noting his anger at Kirk, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said at a press conference on Friday morning

Robinson confessed to his father that he had shot and killed Kirk. His father then reached out to a family friend on Thursday night, who told the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that “Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident,” Cox said.

Robinson grew up in Washington, Utah, and earned a scholarship to Utah State University due to his strong academic record. After one semester, however, he dropped out.

Robinson is being held in the Utah County Jail on several initial charges including aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

