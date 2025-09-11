Scam targets Arroyo Grande water customers
September 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The City of Arroyo Grande is warning the public of a potential scam targeting water customers.
Similar to neighboring cities, individuals visit Arroyo Grande residents and falsely claim that city water is contaminated, and advise them not to drink the water. The alleged scammers then attempt to sell water treatment products based on the false claims.
The water in Arroyo Grande continues to be safe to drink and is continually monitored and tested to meet all health and safety standards. Water quality information can be found on the city’s website.
Resident with concerns regarding water quality or safety can contact the Public Works Utilities Division directly at (805) 473-5460.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines