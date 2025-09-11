San Luis Obispo doubles fines as Cal Poly students return

September 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As Cal Poly students return to campus, San Luis Obispo police are patrolling neighborhoods looking for candidates for hefty fines.

Over an 11-day span ending Sept. 22, fines are doubled for violations of the San Luis Obispo Municipal Code that occur commonly around the start of Cal Poly’s fall quarter. The particular code violations include carrying open containers, noise violations, unruly gatherings, public urination and hosting gathering that involve underage drinking.

Fall classes begin at Cal Poly on Sept. 11, followed by the Week of Welcome.

In August 2013, the San Luis Obispo City Council adopted the Safety Enhancement Zone Ordinance, which allows fines to double during times of year that traditionally generate the most partying. In addition to the beginning of the fall quarter, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day and Mardi Gras are also safety enhancement times.

