Driver killed in fiery crash near Morro Bay
October 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near Morro Bay on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., an unidentified driver was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the roadway and landed 350 feet down an embankment.
When emergency personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information pertinent to the investigation to contact officer Villars at (805) 594-8700.
