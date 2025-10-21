Deputies shoot, kill suspect at grocery store in Goleta
October 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies shot and killed an assault suspect on Monday afternoon at a Ralph’s grocery store in Goleta.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m.,a caller reported a suspect assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon at the grocery store. Details of what occurred when officers arrived are limited at this time.
“What is immediately clear is that deputies contacted the adult male suspect inside the store and attempted to apprehend him; however, there was an altercation, and the suspect was shot,” according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Department. “Deputies were not physically harmed, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No deputies were injured in the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines