Deputies shoot, kill suspect at grocery store in Goleta

October 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies shot and killed an assault suspect on Monday afternoon at a Ralph’s grocery store in Goleta.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m.,a caller reported a suspect assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon at the grocery store. Details of what occurred when officers arrived are limited at this time.

“What is immediately clear is that deputies contacted the adult male suspect inside the store and attempted to apprehend him; however, there was an altercation, and the suspect was shot,” according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Department. “Deputies were not physically harmed, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No deputies were injured in the incident.

