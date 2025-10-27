Driver takes out five power poles in Atascadero

October 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver transporting one half of a modular home snapped five or six power poles in Atascadero on Monday morning leaving power lines on roadway.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the driver of the oversize load was headed northbound on El Camino Real when the power poles started snapping. The driver pulled over and contacted law enforcement.

Officers have closed northbound El Camino Real between Miner’s Ace Hardware and Food 4 Less.

At this time, PG&E’s website is not showing a power outage.

