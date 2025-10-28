Former teacher prayed to Satan for a boy to torture, kill

October 27, 2025

Warning: This article describes graphic and disturbing videos and conversations regarding sadistic abuse of children and satanic worship.

By KAREN VELIE

A Satan-worshiping former teacher with plans to torture and kill a young boy is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for possessing and distributing sadistic child pornography videos of infants and young children.

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy spotted 54-year-old Gregory Kornman masturbating in his car while watching child porn on March 13. Following Kornman’s arrest, deputies found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his phone and computer.

In private chats and in his notes, Kornman repeatedly praised Satan and discussed his plan to kidnap and torture a young boy.

“Hail mighty Satan, our wicked father who art in hell, who hath blessed his chosen sons with his most coveted gift – morally corrupt souls filled with no-limits sadistically twisted and perverted PEDO lust and depravity,” Kornman wrote on June 30, 2023. “I thank Father Satan every single fucking day for designing me to be a sadistic no-limits pedo!

“I can hardly wait for the day Father Satan gives me an opportunity to kidnap a very young little boy (3-5yo) for me and my brother Sons of Satan to use and abuse, beat, rape, torture, and sacrifice in his name during ritual, followed by the consumption of the sacrificial offering (” boy-be-cue” anyone?).”

Investigators found more than 60 chats in which Kornman discussed abusing children and sharing videos.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Kornman and another Skype user discussed getting high and worshiping sadistic taboo fun. Kornman provided the user with a Teleguard identification and they discuss moving the conversation to Teleguard.

Kornman then writes the user on Teleguard, “How hot would it be to have a custom made moving truck company where the trucks have secret soundproof compartments where we can store Iil kids we find on cross-country moving trips.”

A sheriff detective detailed dozens of the videos Kornman distributed to others, according to a supplemental incident report.

On Jan. 18, 2025, Kornman distributed a video depicting a naked 2 to 3-year-old boy laying on what appeared to be a bed.

“Four nude adult males are sitting on their knees surrounding the toddler and each one is masturbating,” according to the report. “The child begins to cry and attempts to wiggle away from the male’ s penises as they each begin to ejaculate on the child. The males grab the child’s legs and push him back to the middle of the circle as they continue to masturbate and ejaculate on the child.”

On Feb. 23, 2025,Kornman distributed a video of an adult man sodomizing a 5 to 7-year-old boy.

“The adult male has blood on the base of his erect penis and pubic hair,” according to the report. “When he removes his penis from the rectum of the child, the camera zooms in on the injured, bleeding rectum of the child.”

Kornman, a Nipomo resident, worked as a substitute teacher at an elementary school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Prosecutors charged Kornman with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, 19 felony counts of possession and distribution of child porn, one misdemeanor count of engaging in lewd conduct and four special enhancements. Kornman pled guilty to all charges.

He faces a maximum sentence of 18 years and four months in prison during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Kornman, however, is seeking to avoid prison and is asking the court to sentence him to probation. The probation department recommends an eight-year sentence.

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, who is prosecuting the case, is asking the court to sentence Kornman to 13 year in prison in recognition of his guilty plea to all charges.

“The defendant’s deliberate accumulation of thousands of sadistic child pornography images depicting the rape and torture of very young children, coupled with the transmission of these materials to others, perpetuates catastrophic harm to innocent victims and fuels a depraved market that incentivizes the continued sexual abuse of children,” according to Dow’s sentencing brief. This “demands a substantial period of incarceration to reflect the gravity of these crimes, protect the public, provide meaningful deterrence, and deliver justice for the children whose suffering is immortalized and re-victimized with every viewing and distribution of these vile images.”

