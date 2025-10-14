Elderly San Luis Obispo man reported missing
October 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An 86-year-old San Luis Obispo man was reported missing after he failed to return home after taking a walk on Monday evening.
The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating James Quinn. He is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., Quinn went for a walk for a walk, which he does on a regular basis, from the 200 block of Charles Drive in the San Luis Obispo Country Club area. But he never returned home.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with hood, blue shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information on Quinn’s whereabouts to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.
