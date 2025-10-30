Lompoc police arrest suspect in U-Haul chase

October 30, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police detectives on Tuesday arrested a wanted man who had allegedly fled authorities in a U-Haul vehicle.

Earlier this month, Lompoc patrol officers were pursuing the U-Haul. The suspect fled the vehicle and evaded capture.

Over the course of the ensuing investigations, detectives identified 40-year-old Fabian Castillo as the U-Haul driver. Evidence indicates Castillo likely discarded a firearm from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo. On Tuesday, detectives located the suspect in the 100 block of B/C Alley.

During the arrest, detectives found approximately 10.4 ounces of methamphetamine and a scale with residue inside Castillo’s backpack.

Authorities booked Castillo in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed firearm by a felon, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

