Detectives seek help finding jewelry thieves

October 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Detectives are investigating a high-value burglary at a jewelry store in Goleta and

are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

On Aug. 15, burglars broke into Baroness Jewelers in the 5700-block of Calle Real. Preliminary estimates indicate the thieves stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including items belonging to customers.

The theft shares similarities with other recent jewelry store burglaries across California.

Detectives are working to identify all victims connected to this case and are

asking anyone who had jewelry at Baroness Jewelers for repair or resale to contact them. Investigators are also working to identify specific stolen items that could help connect suspects to the crime and aid in the possible recovery of stolen property.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or who has information related to this case, is asked to contact detective Ellis with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150.

