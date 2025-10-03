Meathead Movers to pay millions to settle discrimination lawsuit

October 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo-based Meathead Movers agreed to pay up to $6 million to settle a federal lawsuit over its alleged recruitment of young workers at the exclusion of older workers, a violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

Aaron Steed co-founded Meathead Movers with his brother Evan Steed in 1997. Aaron Steed has argued against the allegations, saying that Meathead Movers has employed individuals over 40 since its early days. He pointed to a football coach who worked for them even when most of the team were teenagers.

“Can you do the job or not?” has always been their primary focus, Aaron Steed said.

The settlement agreement, which resolves the disputes between the two parties without the an admission of guilt or liability, was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court Central District of California. Meathead Movers agreed to pay up to $6 million dollars, which includes $4 million for a fund to be used over four years to hire workers and $2 million to pay monetary relief to eligible claimants.

The settlement also requires Meathead Movers to select a monitor to ensure Meathead Movers’ compliance with the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the settlement agreement.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2023 filed a class action suit against the popular moving company for intentionally recruiting and hiring young college students while “excluding older workers regardless of their individual abilities.” Since at least 2017, “Meathead Movers failed to recruit and hire applicants over 40 into moving, packing and customer service positions.”

“Excluding older workers based on their age for marketing purposes is unlawful,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the Los Angeles District Office. “Employers should remember that setting criteria and recruiting based on a person’s age violates federal law.”

With six offices in California, Meathead Movers currently employs more than 350 people, making it the largest independent moving company in the state.

