Missing Vandenberg Village girl seen less than two weeks ago
October 20, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office reported Monday that missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village was last seen with her mother on Oct. 7.
While Melodee’s school originally reported she had failed to attend school for approximately a year, administrators later discovered her mother had registered her for independent schooling in August. Investigators now report the child’s mother Ashlee Buzzard may have driven Melodee in a rental car to locations out of the area, including Nebraska.
Detectives, now with the help of the FBI, continue to search for Melodee. School officials reported the child missing on Oct. 14.
Law enforcement said that Ashlee Buzzard has been uncooperative with investigators.
On Sunday, several dozen people stood outside her home in an attempt to get Ashlee Buzzard to cooperate.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any contact with her in the past year to call (805) 681-4150.
