Nipomo child pornography distributor sentenced to eight years

October 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a Nipomo man to eight-years in prison for possessing and distributing sadistic child porn. Gregory Kornman worked at an elementary school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District teaching students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Kornman, a Satan-worshiping man who wrote of plans to torture and kill a young boy, previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of child pornography, 19 felony counts of possession and distribution of child porn, one misdemeanor count of engaging in lewd conduct and four special enhancements.

Kornman asked the court to sentence him to probation with time served. He has been in the SLO County Jail since his arrest on March 13.

Before his sentencing, Kornman read a letter to the court asking for probation so that he could be with his partner of 17 years who is having health issues.

“I admit I made mistakes,” Kornman told the court. “I went down a dark path, for which I am truly sorry. Saying I’m sorry doesn’t even begin to express how remorseful I am. I am ashamed, repulsed and sickened by what I did.”

The prosecutor on the case, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, asked SLO Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino to sentence Kornman to 13 year in prison. Kornman faced a maximum sentence of 18 years and four months in prison.

The probation department recommended an eight-year sentence.

After saying it was the worst case of child pornography he had ever seen, Judge Marino sentenced Kornman to eight years in prison.

Based on good behavior credits, Kornman could be released back to the community in three and a half years.

