New Public Safety Communications Center opens in Templeton

October 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County officially opened its new Public Safety Communications Center on Monday in Templeton.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire will jointly operate the new facility. The center replaces two outdated and overcrowded dispatch facilities, enhancing emergency response coordination and collaboration across the region.

“This new center represents a significant step forward in how our agencies work together to serve the community,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “It is a testament to the dedication of our dispatchers and public safety personnel, and the importance of strong teamwork in keeping our county safe.”

The 20,193-square-foot, facility features a communications tower and advanced dispatch technology. The project, funded at $39,922,358, was developed through a design-build process managed by SLO County Public Works.

“This new communications center represents the next generation of public safety for San Luis Obispo County,” said Fire Chief John Owens. “By bringing our fire and law enforcement dispatchers together under one roof, we’re improving how quickly and effectively we can respond when our community needs us most.”

The center will serve as the central hub for 911 and emergency communications, providing enhanced management of major incidents such as wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and other emergencies.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...