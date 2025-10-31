Front Page  »  

Pilot’s arm severed at Paso Robles Airport

October 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A pilot’s arm was severed during an accident at the Paso Robles Airport on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., an 81-year-old pilot from Watsonville was preparing to leave the airport when an airline propeller severed his arm. The accident was caused by pilot error.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital.

 


The airplane was a pre-50’s tail dragger, and the pilot was likely starting it by hand. Those motors required a very firm grip in case of kick-back, which is a sudden, violent backward jerk of the propeller during engine starting that requires a fair amount of strength to resist, particularly when the oil in the engine is cold. I have a feeling this is precisely what occurred. This brave, well-seasoned aviator deserves a bedside visit with a set of cheerful flowers to wish him well.


