Pilot’s arm severed at Paso Robles Airport
October 31, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A pilot’s arm was severed during an accident at the Paso Robles Airport on Wednesday.
Shortly before 6 p.m., an 81-year-old pilot from Watsonville was preparing to leave the airport when an airline propeller severed his arm. The accident was caused by pilot error.
First responders transported the man to a local hospital.
