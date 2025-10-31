Pilot’s arm severed at Paso Robles Airport

October 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A pilot’s arm was severed during an accident at the Paso Robles Airport on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., an 81-year-old pilot from Watsonville was preparing to leave the airport when an airline propeller severed his arm. The accident was caused by pilot error.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital.

