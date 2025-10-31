San Luis Obispo police bust woman for drug dealing, impersonation

October 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old alleged thief and drug dealer is in San Luis Obispo County Jail after officers busted her with a large quantity of drugs, stolen credit cards and false identifications.

On Oct. 21, a staffer at Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo reported multiple suspicious items inside a hotel room. Officers responded and located a large quantity of methamphetamine, numerous checks, credit cards and identification cards believed to be stolen from multiple victims.

Detectives then worked to find the woman who had rented the room and her vehicle, which included reaching out to other departments.

An Arroyo Grande officer located the suspect’s vehicle at a hotel. The officer then pulled over the suspect, who provided false identifications.

The officer eventually identified the suspect as Jeamy Melendez of Santa Ana.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine, a large quantity of liquid phencyclidine (PCP), a substantial amount of cash and numerous identification cards not belonging to Melendez.

Officers booked Melendez in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony possession and transportation of narcotics across noncontiguous counties for the purpose of sales, felony identity theft, felony false impersonation, felony check fraud, misdemeanor theft of credit cards.

Melendez remains in jail with her bail set at $200,000.

