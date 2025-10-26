Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County gas prices drop, find lowest costs

October 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents last week to $4.86 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents to $4.59. Nationally, gas prices remained flat at $3.05 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.80. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.21 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19
  2. USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35
  3. One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
  4. Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
  5. Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.39
  6. Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.39
  7. Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.45
  8. Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.45
  9. Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.49
  10. Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55

 


