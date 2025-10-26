Detectives focus on three-day trip to find missing girl

October 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are focusing on a three-day trip as they work to find missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village.

After school administrator reported Melodee’s absences, in mid-October investigators contacted Melodee’s mother, 35-year-old Ashlee Buzzard. Melodee’s mother gave no verifiable explanation for her whereabouts.

Ashlee Buzzard has had issues with child protective services in the past, according to statements from family members. Law enforcement said that Ashlee Buzzard has been uncooperative with investigators.

Melodee was last seen with her mother on Oct. 7 when her mother rented a car. Videos at the rental business show Melodee with a grey hoodie and what appears to be a wig with strait hair.

Investigators are focusing on the trip they took on Oct. 7, with a return on Oct, 10. Melodee was not with her mother when she returned from a trip to Nebraska, that included a stop in Kansas.

“Our detectives are following every lead in this case. We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “We remain determined to bring her home safely.”

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen Melodee or has information about her whereabouts to contact investigators through one of the following methods:

· Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

· Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171

· Online Tips: SBSheriff.org

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...