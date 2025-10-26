Yes on Proposition 50 massively outraises the no campaign

October 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Democrats have raised more than two times the monies raised by opponents of Proposition 50 – mid-decade partisan redistricting. Polling shows 57% likely to vote yes on Prop. 50.

Proponents of prop. 50 have raised more than $114 million. The yes campaign’s largest contributors include a House Majority PAC controlled by Democrats and the Fund for Policy Reform, which is controlled by George Soros.

Raising $44 million, opponents of Prop. 50 lag well behind proponents. Donating $30 million, Republican Charles Munger Jr., a proponent of independent redistricting commissions, is the no campaigns largest donor.

Proponents of Prop. 50 argue that the partisan redistricting effort is a needed response to Republican promoted gerrymandering in Texas and other conservative states. They accuse President Donald Trump of promoting mid-term redistricting so that Republicans can continue to control the House.

On the other side, opponents of Prop. 50 are against remaking congressional maps in an attempt to advantage California Democrats in the 2026 congressional elections because it undermines the will of voters, erodes public trust and disenfranchises voters.

