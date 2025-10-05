Flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas return
October 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has brought back direct flights to and from Las Vegas.
The direct flights provide quick transportation for San Luis Obispo County residents wanting to spend time in Las Vegas. During the summer, Central Coast beaches are a popular destination for those wanting to escape the heat in Las Vegas.
Alaska Airlines is offering direct one-way flights starting at $89.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines