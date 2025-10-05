Front Page  »  

Flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas return

October 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has brought back direct flights to and from Las Vegas.

The direct flights provide quick transportation for San Luis Obispo County residents wanting to spend time in Las Vegas. During the summer, Central Coast beaches are a popular destination for those wanting to escape the heat in Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines is offering direct one-way flights starting at $89.

 


I’m confused. I tried to book a one-way flight from SLO to Vegas, on Alaska, for Thursday, leaving at 2:14pm. The Alaska website calculator and booking, quotes $314 for the cheap seats, $394 for 1st class.


Or, I could leave at 6:00am, and transfer planes in San Diego, for $349, while sitting in the cargo hold. Apparently, the “saver” package is worse than the cheap seats, but $564 will get me a steak dinner, a nice Merlot, recliner seat, hot towels, separate lavatory, and dancing girls.


Who am I kidding! They don’t serve steak on short flights anymore! And, most certainly not for an $89 flight!


So, yeah. This will end like every other attempt by SBP to have regular flights to Vegas.


New York Times: “Decreased consumer confidence, a Canadian travel boycott and the fallout from tariffs have contributed to declines in tourism to Vegas” Aka; the maga effect. I heard it’s a ghost town.


