Flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas return

October 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has brought back direct flights to and from Las Vegas.

The direct flights provide quick transportation for San Luis Obispo County residents wanting to spend time in Las Vegas. During the summer, Central Coast beaches are a popular destination for those wanting to escape the heat in Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines is offering direct one-way flights starting at $89.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...