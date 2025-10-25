San Luis Obispo man makes bomb threat, arrested for hate crime

October 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man who threatened to bomb every synagogue in a 20-mile radius is in jail, charged with a hate crime. SLO police officers arrested 36-year-old Elijah King on Friday.

In late August, King made an antisemitic post on X.

“I’m going to blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius,” King posted. This is a real threat, call the police and report me for terrorism.”

X reported the post and removed it from its social media platform. Western States Information Network, a law enforcement entity that provides criminal intelligence information to law enforcement agencies, then contacted the SLO Police Department.

In coordination with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, SLO police detectives conducted an extensive investigation.

On Oct. 22, the SLO District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against King, including charges of felony false bomb threat with a felony hate crime enhancement. He remains in jail with his bail set a $50,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.

“The San Luis Obispo Police Department would like to thank the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and members of the local Jewish community for their cooperation and assistance throughout this investigation,” police said.

