San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying alleged purse thief

October 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a local church.

Around noon on Oct. 2, the woman allegedly stole a purse from a church on the 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard. The woman had white hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Amaya at (805) 594-8079 and reference case # 251002044.

