Ty Lewis threatens to sue Paso Robles, again

October 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Former Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis is again threatening to file a suit against the city, seven months after the city paid him a $365,000 settlement.

This time, Lewis claims the release of an executive summary to the Tribune regarding an investigation into his previous harassment claim could cause him reputational harm. He is threatening to seek monetary damages.

Lewis filed a claim on Aug. 16, 2024 seeking $2.275 million from the City of Paso Robles for harassment and allowing a hostile work environment. The city conducted an investigation that sustained several of his complaints, such as Councilman Chris Bausch gave him dirty looks during city council meetings.

Even so, the sustained claims were not actionable and the city’s insurance carrier denied his claim on Sept. 6. 2024.

In Oct. 2024, Lewis revised his claim to include allegations of a conspiracy against him. A couple running a local cannabis business, Grace and Ernest Hall, were Lewis’ witnesses that Bausch and a CalCoastNews reporter had hosted meetings in an attempt to disparage him.

Tribune reporters wrote mutiple articles in support of Lewis’ claim of a conspiracy. However, the people reported to have attended the meetings said they never occured and that Lewis and the Halls fabricated the conspiracy to help Lewis garner a payout.

Lewis stepped down on Jan. 26 with a settlement agreement, less than three days after his primary witness – Grace Hall – refuted his claim of a conspiracy on a local radio show.

In the settlement agreement, the city denied that neither it nor Bausch had any fault or liability. However, in order to “buy its peace,” the city wished to resolve all allegations, according to Lewis’ settlement agreement. Lewis also agreed that neither the city nor Bausch had any liability, according to the Lewis agreement.

In securing a settlement of $365,954, Lewis said he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from his time in law enforcement that was exacerbated on May 7, during a Paso Robles City Council meeting in which the council decided to cancel a paid parking program Lewis had championed.

In their attempt to show evidence of a conspiracy, the Tribune sent Bausch more than 19 records requests with over 700 search terms, according to court records.

Even though Bausch had begun providing records, on March 10 the Tribune filed a lawsuit against him contending he should have immediately complied with its reporters’ public records requests. The lawsuit also claimed the city had failed to turn over some documents.

In late August, the Tribune proposed a settlement, and the parties negotiated terms that included:

The City of Paso Robles will provide an unredacted copy of the executive summary of the investigation report into Lewis’ allegation of a hostile work environment to the Tribune three days before dispersing the document to others.

The City of Paso Robles will pay $250,000 to the Tribune’s attorney.

The City of Paso Robles will pay Bausch $27,000 for reimbursement of attorney fees that occurred after the city stopped paying for his attorney.

None of the parties can seek additional fees after the agreement is signed.

The Tribune, Bausch and the City of Paso Robles agree to dismiss all actions.

Tribune editor Joe Tarica signed the settlement on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 4, Lewis sent his threat of litigation to the city. He argued his settlement agreement barred the city from releasing the executive summary.

“I do not oppose disclosure of the investigative report if ordered by the court or if the full report is produced under the Public Records Act,” Lewis wrote in his threat to the city. “However, if the City voluntarily releases only the executive summary of the investigation as part of any proposed settlement with The Tribune, that will constitute a clear material breach of Section U.

“Such selective release would strip me of the confidentiality I bargained for, cause foreseeable reputational harm, and negate the settlement consideration I accepted when I resigned and gave up six years of continued employment,” Lewis added. “If the City proceeds with such a release, I will pursue all available remedies, including injunctive relief and monetary damages.”

The Paso Robles City Council met in a special closed session on Sept. 6 for nearly two hours to discuss the lawsuits between the city, the Tribune and Bausch. At the end of the meeting, City Attorney Elizabeth Hull announced no reportable action had been taken.

Hull signed the settlement agreement of Sept. 8.

After learning of Lewis’ threat, the Tribune did a records request for Lewis’ Sept. 4 email, according to the Tribune.

Shortly after receiving a copy of the executive summary from the city, Tribune reporter Chloe Jones posted an article on Sept. 16 titled, “Former city manager Ty Lewis says Paso Robles violated settlement agreement.”

