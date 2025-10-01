Paso Robles teen charged with grand theft

October 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles teen attending Boise State University is charged with grand theft after he allegedly stole another student’s credit card and then went on a shopping spree.

After discovering someone had stolen their credit card and spent over $1,300 at local businesses, the victim contacted the university police department. The Boise Police Department worked with the local businesses to identify the thief.

Evidence led officers to determine Joshua Cantrell of Paso Robles stole the victim’s wallet and made purchases at 10 stores on Sept. 11.

Officers arrested Cantrell and booked him in the Ada County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of a fraudulently obtained credit card, intent to defraud and burglary.

